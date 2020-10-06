https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-women-destroy-childs-birthday-party

Two women were caught on video destroying a child’s birthday party outside a Houston apartment complex over the weekend — and police told TheBlaze that the district attorney declined to press charges due to insufficient property damage.

What are the details?

The video begins with a woman dragging away an upside-down table that appears to have a cover on it as others in the grassy area stare at her.

The woman then returns to a second table where a male and female are seated; the table has a cover on top as well as food.

Standing at one end of the table, the woman tells the pair, “Excuse me? Excuse me?” And presumably when she doesn’t get the correct answer, she says, “OK, that’s fine” — and attempts to drag the table away.

When the table occupants protest, the woman tells them, “Move your stuff! Move your stuff!” When they don’t move the table or the items on it, she asks the pair, “Are you gonna move y’all’s s**t? Are you gonna move y’all’s s**t?”

With that the woman yanks up the table as a person off camera is heard remarking, “Wow!” — and the table’s cover and the food slides off to the ground.

She then carries the table away and lets it drop to the ground.

Another woman with her is seen tossing a chair against a tree and then picking up another chair and walking away with it.

The first woman is heard saying something unintelligible to the partygoers, and the video ends.

What else did police say?

Police told TheBlaze they were called to the apartment complex around 9:15 p.m. Saturday where they spoke to the woman who took away the tables as well as the woman who was sitting at one of them.

Police said the woman who took away the tables was upset because they were set up too close to her patio, that she said she asked the people at the party to move them and that she called police over a noise complaint.

The woman who was sitting at one of the tables told police she’s six months pregnant but wasn’t injured.

Police told TheBlaze they brought the incident to the district attorney’s office, but the D.A. declined to press charges since there wasn’t enough property damage to issue a Class B misdemeanor. But police added that officers will reexamine the incident to see if a Class C misdemeanor can be issued.

What did the family have to say?

According to

KPEL-AM, the family of 3-year-old Angely rented the tables and chairs to celebrate her birthday — and now they’re responsible for covering damages.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help cover the costs — and as of Tuesday afternoon nearly 300 donors have pledged over $4,600.

Here’s more about the incident from the mother’s perspective:

The station said community organizations have reached out to offer a makeup birthday party for Angely:

