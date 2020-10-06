https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/wait-i-thought-antifa-was-just-an-idea/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
There was a conservative protest today in downtown Portland. Antifa came to attack the attendees. As they were leaving, antifa tried to steal a woman’s US flag (she’s a person of color). She refused to let go & they pulled her to ground by her hair. She still didn’t let go. pic.twitter.com/AjM4pIPTGy
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2020
Antifa tries to steal U.S. flag from patriot girl — Fail
Andy Ngo — “There was a conservative event today in downtown Portland. Antifa came to attack the attendees. As they were leaving, antifa tried to steal a woman’s U.S. flag (she’s a person of color). She refused to let go and they pulled her to ground by her hair. She still didn’t let go.”