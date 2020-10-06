https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-arizona-senate-debate-martha-mcsally-vs-mark-kelly/

She’s beginning to beat “One Note” Mark Kelly like the rented Chinese Mule he is.

Why do I call him “One Note” Kelly? Because no matter what the question is, he keeps going back to his corona virus talking points, 4% of the world, blah, blah, blah…..

Martha had him on the ropes as soon as she talked about him taking the Chinese communist party banner up to space as his personal momento.and him making deals with the horrible Chinese company Tencent, which is an arm of the Chinese communist party. Most people haven’t heard about Tencent, but ask your kids if they’ve heard of them. Tencent has been infiltrating this country through the entertainment industry and the video game industry. He wanted nothing to do with questions regarding the issues above, instead he went back to 4% of the world, blah, blah, blah…

If Mark Kelly is doing business with or representing Tencent, you can be sure he’s doing the Chinese communist party’s work for them.

Het nickname of Counterfeit Kelly for him is apropos, as like many Chinese products, he’s a fake.

I just hope my fellow Arizonans will see through him and send him back to outer space.

