https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-joe-biden-thinks-hes-abraham-lincoln-in-gettysburg-speech/

I sincerely doubt that creepy Uncle Joe will have too much to say about what is really in the Biden-Sanders manifesto:

https://joebiden.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/UNITY-TASK-FORCE-RECOMMENDATIONS.pdf

Here is a sample (copied and pasted directly from the manifesto):

“Substance use disorders are diseases, not a crimes. Democrats believe no one should be in prison solely because they use drugs.” – This was copied and pasted from page 9 of the manifesto.

Okay. According to them, coke heads and crack heads and pot heads and meth heads etc. are not really criminals, and they don’t belong in prison where society can be safe from them. That is a BRILLIANT policy… not! Somehow, I rather doubt creepy Uncle Joe will be saying too much about this. I rather doubt the MSM will press him on it.

Seriously, I would encourage people to peruse the manifesto. It is alarming re. what is in it.

