Once again, Claudia Conway is trending on Twitter, this time for claiming Trump is far sicker than he is letting on. Now, most sane ADULTS realize that listening to a bored, frustrated, 15-year-old girl for the inside scoop on the bad orange man is pretty ridiculous. But it is 2020 and the number of sane adults is dwindling, especially on Twitter.

For example, some Netflix guy we’ve never heard of tweeted this:

That sounds … inappropriate.

Maybe even a teensy bit exploitative.

Kellyanne Conway went OFF:

What Kellyanne said.

Psh, they haven’t had any credibility in years. This is nothing new.

***

