https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/06/wear-a-mask-says-the-guy-caught-not-wearing-a-mask-pics-show-sleepy-joe-aint-practicing-what-his-twitter-account-is-preaching/

If you ever really want to know how stupid Blue Twitter is look no further than this ridiculous tweet with 366k likes on it.

Oh wait, this gets dumber …

So while Biden was supposedly tweeting about how important masks are (you know, to dunk on the guy who just climbed two flights of stairs after being released from the hospital), this picture was being taken. Now, we all know Obama bros are running Biden’s account but this timing couldn’t have been worse.

Or better.

This picture was taken around the same time Joe Biden’s Twitter account was saying to wear a mask when you’re on a balcony by yourself. https://t.co/TY0nBVh5LD pic.twitter.com/KWTuZ0ezyE — RBe (@RBPundit) October 6, 2020

Note, Trump was ‘home’ when he took his mask off.

Trump was BY HIMSELF when he took his mask off.

Joe is hanging out with a group of people without a mask and without social distancing. You’d think if this were truly as big a deal as he pretends he thinks it is that he’d be in a mask 24/7 and at least six feet from other people who are not wearing one.

And there’s more!

Biden demands a mask mandate. This was him 5 days ago. Not wearing a mask and not social distancing. https://t.co/uOaC1lStP4 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 5, 2020

Seeing a pattern here, Sleepy Joe.

Gosh, it’s like Joe is some giant hypocrite or something.

***

Related:

‘We have COVID, but it’s clear who’s really sick’: Kellyanne Conway BLASTS creepsh*ts exploiting her 15-year-old daughter on Twitter

They’re NOT furious and they DON’T care’: Andy Ngô rains all over the media’s LATEST attempt at smearing the Proud Boys

You ok there, buddy? Jim Acosta is FREAKING OUT after Kayleigh McEnany’s COVID announcement

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

