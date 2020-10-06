https://noqreport.com/2020/10/06/when-michelle-obama-goes-low-juanita-broaddrick-gets-brutal/

Ever since President Trump brought Juanita Broaddrick to a debate in which he dismantled her rapist’s wife, the outspoken women’s advocate has been a vocal supporter. That’s why it’s no surprise that she attacked Michelle Obama on Twitter after the latter released a video attacking the President’s character.

In a 24-minute video, the former First Lady made her “closing argument” by invoking identity politics throughout. She referred to “me and my ancestors” as needing Joe Biden to be elected president in order to correct the racial divide. By essentially reinforcing the false narrative that President Trump is a racist, she made it all a personal attack despite the fact that the President has done more for minorities than his predecessor and pretty much any president since Abraham Lincoln. But Broaddrick wasn’t going to sit back and let the personal attacks go unanswered.

With all of her millions….. the one thing Michelle Obama can never buy is class. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 6, 2020

Broaddrick’s new book, “You’s Better Put Some Ice On That,” details her brutal rape at the hands of then-Arkansas Attorney General Bill Clinton. But it also delves into the current state of affairs and how hatred between the parties has fomented the type of racial divide we’re seeing in America today. She also detailed her experience in the Freedom First Network show, Bob & Eric Save America.

Biden is currently ahead in most polls, though there are concerns among many on the left that his strongest demographic—African-Americans—are increasingly viewing President Trump’s job performance as positive. This is why it’s so important for Biden to have surrogates like the Obamas out there trying to solidify his lead among Black voters. However, there are problems with Biden’s own history of racism that are starting to pop up again.

As I noted in August:

Those in mainstream media have been trying to run cover for his comment when he said, “By the way, what you all know but most people don’t know, unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

Of course, it didn’t help his narrative when he decided to double-down on his remarks. In this episode of the NOQ Report, JD talks about Biden’s long history of treating Black people differently. It has served him well over the decades as he’s been able to take a large chunk of the Black vote. In fact, his success with Black voters in South Carolina is the singular reason he was propped up ahead of Super Tuesday to take down Bernie Sanders.

None of this is new. His infamous comment that “you ain’t Black” if you don’t vote for him wasn’t the first time he’d made racially charged remarks. He’s been doing it his whole career. It’s conspicuous mainstream media generally hasn’t pressed him on comments he made in 1977 regarding de-segregation and busing:

“Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point. We have got to make some move on this.”

Support among Black voters is steadily rising for President Trump as the need for law and order is a message that’s hitting home. Michelle Obama tried to reverse that trend. Juanita Broaddrick had the proper retort for her.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

