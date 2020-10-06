https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/06/when-will-jake-tapper-condemn-biological-terrorist-nancy-pelosi-for-this-brazen-failure-to-do-what-adults-do-photo/

Dear God. Dear. God.

There’s a biological terrorist in the U.S. House of Representatives — and her name is Nancy Pelosi:

Grim Reaper Mitch McConnell is wearing a mask. Concerned Democrat Nancy Pelosi is not.

This cannot stand. Right, Jake Tapper? Nancy Pelosi going maskless — THAT’S NOT WHAT ADULTS DO.

Any minute now. We’re sure of it. Because otherwise that means Jake Tapper — and CNN, by extension — is a hypocrite.

Doesn’t she care???

“Let them wear masks.”

