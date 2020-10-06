https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/06/when-will-jake-tapper-condemn-biological-terrorist-nancy-pelosi-for-this-brazen-failure-to-do-what-adults-do-photo/
Dear God. Dear. God.
There’s a biological terrorist in the U.S. House of Representatives — and her name is Nancy Pelosi:
RARE:
Both @SpeakerPelosi and @senatemajldr preside over today’s pro forma sessions
(h/t @nielslesniewski ) pic.twitter.com/cTLHZVZ204
— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) October 6, 2020
Grim Reaper Mitch McConnell is wearing a mask. Concerned Democrat Nancy Pelosi is not.
I expect the mask police to be on the scene shortly…. https://t.co/aGp6pTTc0b
— Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) October 6, 2020
This cannot stand. Right, Jake Tapper? Nancy Pelosi going maskless — THAT’S NOT WHAT ADULTS DO.
CC: @jaketapper
Guess this means Pelosi isn’t an adult, Jake
I’m sure we will see some snarky tweet https://t.co/TxCj1Ms7CO
— Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) October 6, 2020
Any minute now. We’re sure of it. Because otherwise that means Jake Tapper — and CNN, by extension — is a hypocrite.
No mask for Pelosi!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/0cQ4WcEhl3
— CornPop2020 (@PrezCornPop) October 6, 2020
R-E-C-K-L-E-S-S https://t.co/sLcMVd9gWK
— BruinEric (@BruinEric) October 6, 2020
Why is @SpeakerPelosi not wearing a mask? Why is she trying to kill people? https://t.co/BiG1J2hJOA
— Apex Predator Prison Mitch (@MitchMidnight) October 6, 2020
Doesn’t she care???
Nancy pelosi casually killing everyone https://t.co/uXWZjzG09n
— Bohémond De Taranto (@NordCowboy) October 6, 2020
“Let them wear masks.”