Dear God. Dear. God.

There’s a biological terrorist in the U.S. House of Representatives — and her name is Nancy Pelosi:

Grim Reaper Mitch McConnell is wearing a mask. Concerned Democrat Nancy Pelosi is not.

I expect the mask police to be on the scene shortly…. https://t.co/aGp6pTTc0b — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) October 6, 2020

This cannot stand. Right, Jake Tapper? Nancy Pelosi going maskless — THAT’S NOT WHAT ADULTS DO.

CC: @jaketapper Guess this means Pelosi isn’t an adult, Jake I’m sure we will see some snarky tweet https://t.co/TxCj1Ms7CO — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) October 6, 2020

Any minute now. We’re sure of it. Because otherwise that means Jake Tapper — and CNN, by extension — is a hypocrite.

Why is @SpeakerPelosi not wearing a mask? Why is she trying to kill people? https://t.co/BiG1J2hJOA — Apex Predator Prison Mitch (@MitchMidnight) October 6, 2020

Doesn’t she care???

Nancy pelosi casually killing everyone https://t.co/uXWZjzG09n — Bohémond De Taranto (@NordCowboy) October 6, 2020

“Let them wear masks.”

