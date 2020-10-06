https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/519821-white-house-physician-says-trump-experiencing-no-symptoms-of-covid-19

White House physician Sean Conley said Tuesday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report White House Gift Shop selling ‘Trump Defeats COVID’ commemorative coin Biden says he should not have called Trump a clown in first debate MORE is reporting “no symptoms” after being discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center during his treatment for the novel coronavirus.

“This morning the President’s team of physicians met with him in the Residence. He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms,” Conley wrote in a memorandum issued Tuesday afternoon, less than five days after Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%. Overall he continues to do extremely well, I will provide updates as we know more,” Conley wrote.

Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday evening and was transported to Walter Reed on Friday after experiencing a high fever and a drop in his oxygen level that required supplemental oxygen.

Trump has been fever-free since Friday, according to Conley, and otherwise has experienced symptoms of a mild cough, nasal congestion and fatigue.

Conley, who briefed reporters three times over the past three days, consistently described Trump’s symptoms as improving. It is unclear whether Conley, who has evaded some questions about the president’s care and the timeline of his infection, will similarly brief reporters at some point Tuesday on the president’s condition. White House aides have also indicated that Trump could make a public appearance of some kind.

Trump has been treated with an experimental antibody cocktail produced by Regeneron, the antiviral medication remdesivir, and dexamethasone, a steroid used to treat inflammation. Trump was expected to receive his fifth and final dose of remdesivir on Tuesday and will continue to receive dexamethasone.

Conley said Monday that Trump had met or exceeded criteria to be discharged from Walter Reed, though he acknowledged that the president may not be “out of the woods” and said he would be looking for Trump’s condition to remain the same or improve over the coming week.

Trump has been eager to return to normal work at the White House and on Monday released a video urging Americans not to fear the coronavirus or allow it to “dominate” their lives, touting the therapies available in the United States to combat the disease.

He has also indicated he wants to take part in the presidential debate scheduled for next week.

