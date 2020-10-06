https://www.theepochtimes.com/white-houses-kayleigh-mcenany-says-shes-showing-no-symptoms-after-covid-19-diagnosis_3527976.html

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she is “feeling great” after she tested positive for COVID-19, praising President Donald Trump’s response after he was diagnosed and taken to the hospital.

“I’m very blessed to have a mild case or really just an asymptomatic case,” she said on Fox News. “You know my heart goes out to all those who have been really affected by this and all those who have lost their lives.”

McEnany added that she is “pleased to see that our commander-in-chief is doing well,” suggesting that Trump is attempting to project a message of hope in the midst of the pandemic.

“Watching him on that balcony just showing that we will overcome, America will overcome, just as he is overcoming this illness was a really nice moment for our country to see,” she said.

The president returned to the White House via the Marine One helicopter after a several-day stint at Maryland’s Walter Reed military hospital before he was seen standing on the White House balcony and removing his mask.

In a video after he was taken White House, Trump wrote on Twitter of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus: “Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it. You’re going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment. We have the best medicines, all developed recently.”

“I’m better, and maybe I’m immune—I don’t know,” he said in the video, which included American flags and with the Washington Monument in the background. “Get out there. Be careful.”

White House physician Dr. Sean. P. Conley stressed that the president would have world-class medical care available around the clock when he returns to the White House.

McEnany also thanked the president for taking action to mobilize the government and private industry to come up with a vaccine or treatment.

“This was a novel virus that came in from China. No one had seen it. There were no tests. There were no therapeutics,” she said in the Fox News interview. “In short order, President Trump developed them and this vaccine is on pace to be the fastest vaccine for a novel pathogen in human history.”

White House spokesman Judd Deere told news outlets every precaution was being taken to protect the president and his family. Physical access to Trump would be limited and appropriate protective equipment would be worn by those near him.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Trump looked good when he came out of the hospital, but noted that patients sometimes have a setback five days after they get sick.

“Sometimes when you’re five days in you’re going to have a reversal … It’s unlikely that it will happen, but they need to be heads-up (alert) for it,” Fauci said.

Reuters contributed to this report.

