Donald Trump’s weekend car ride was a pretty big deal, in case you missed it. At least for the media.

Why is a sick President riding in an SUV waving to supporters outside Walter Reed, jeopardizing the Secret Service agents inside the car with him? — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 4, 2020

American Conservative Union chair Matt Schlapp was among those who wasn’t inclined to take the media’s outrage seriously:

So masks don’t work? I’m so confused. https://t.co/eWuoyLxeZp — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) October 5, 2020

And for that, he must be dealt with. But what to do?

Well, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes has an idea:

The most humane and reasonable way to deal with all these people, if we survive this, is some kind of truth and reconciliation commission. https://t.co/PopsRhmKvz — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 6, 2020

Great idea, Chris!

Me: If Democrats gain power they’re going to turn into communists and put us all in concentration camps Dems: that’s a crazy conspiracy theory! Chris Hayes: Hold my wine spritzer… https://t.co/xiTthZOiCQ — Peter Morris (@PeterM878) October 6, 2020

75 years ago, one country made a plan to deal with “these people” in Europe. The got rid of about 6M of them https://t.co/Mqdg4bIvfT — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 6, 2020

You are literally promoting one of the worst things Communism ever created. Go read a book, kid. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) October 6, 2020

This tweet has a decidedly ChiCom feel. https://t.co/ZfueDmaiHI — Natasha Fatale, P🎃ttsylvanian spy & b👻mbshell (@N_Fatale) October 6, 2020

Will there be camps, too? What’s a nice Ministry of Truth without putting a few people in camps. — Area Man (@lheal) October 6, 2020

So, kinda like a reeducation camp, Chris?🤔 https://t.co/RCpPGABy6I — Ge🎃rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) October 6, 2020

GP Shorter Hayes: “China had the right idea with reeducation camps for the Uighurs.” To media, it’s always Republicans ushering in a dystopian world. In reality, media’s own words show it’s Democrats and their media lapdogs who will do so. https://t.co/MapiOfmOAq — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 6, 2020

The same people who want to take your guns away think our country is at or approaching a point where we need to enact the same measures Rwanda did after the genocide. https://t.co/ikvLsbP3DB — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 6, 2020

The fact that people like Chris can fantasize openly about throwing political dissenters into re-education camps with zero repercussions is proof that we’re not living in the fascist state his ilk constantly scream about. At least not until they get their way… https://t.co/fLKHw19Ypo — ☠️👻🎃Spooky Lewis and the Boos 🎃👻☠️ (@HAv2RtrnVdeoTps) October 6, 2020

Scratch a liberal, reveal a totalitarian. https://t.co/uMMvTVKbKu — Dodd (@Amuk3) October 6, 2020

That’s often how it works, yes.

When people tell you who they are, believe them. https://t.co/EEYkQsYkpU — Amy 🐘🦙 (@WaltzingMtilda) October 6, 2020

