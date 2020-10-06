https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/06/will-there-be-camps-too-chris-hayes-reasonable-and-humane-way-for-dealing-with-political-opponents-sounds-a-lot-like-communism/

Donald Trump’s weekend car ride was a pretty big deal, in case you missed it. At least for the media.

American Conservative Union chair Matt Schlapp was among those who wasn’t inclined to take the media’s outrage seriously:

And for that, he must be dealt with. But what to do?

Well, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes has an idea:

Great idea, Chris!

That’s often how it works, yes.

