WASHINGTON, D.C.—The story of President Trump’s miraculous healing from the deadly China Virus has spread all across the nation. This led one woman, in her desperation, to seek out the president after all her doctors had failed to heal her of her deadly COVID ailment.

“If I could just touch even the fringe of the president’s suit jacket, then I know I would be instantly healed.”

The woman hid in the bushes behind the White House in hopes that she might get close enough to Trump. As the president was leaving the helicopter and walking to the White House, the woman reached out and just barely touched the president’s outer garment. Immediately, the coronavirus left her completely. It was almost like “a cleaning” and it did a tremendous number on her lungs.

Trump turned and asked the crowd who had touched him as he felt raw MAGA energy leave him, powerful like never before.

The woman came forward and declared in the presence of all the Trump supporters why she had touched him, and how she had been immediately healed.

And Trump said to her, “Lady, I’m telling you, and I’m telling you right now, Your faith has made you well. Now go and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Several days later, the woman is reporting all symptoms of the virus have vanished. Unfortunately, her skin now has an odd orange tint. “Really really fantastic,” she said, making large gestures with her hands. “Incredible health, smart brain, great immune system. Feeling better than I did 20 years ago. Thank you very much.”

