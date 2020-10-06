https://www.theblaze.com/news/cruz-cuban-nba-ratings-china

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban lashed out at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) after he criticized the politicization of the NBA and the failed ratings that followed.

Cruz mocked the NBA after ratings for the Finals registered a historical low at the end of an overtly politicized season.

“Not surprising. Personally speaking, this is the first time in years that I haven’t watched a single game in the NBA Finals. #GoWokeGoBroke,” Cruz tweeted on Tuesday.

Cuban took exception as the owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team.

“A US Senator with 3 @NBA teams in his state, employing thousands of people and he is rooting for their businesses to do poorly,” tweeted Cuban.

“This is who you are @tedcruz . Every minute of your life, this is exactly who you are,” he added.

Cruz fired back at Cuban, who has a history of targeting Cruz for acidic criticism.

“I love @HoustonRockets & have rooted for them my entire life. I happily cheer for the Spurs & Mavericks against any non-TX team,” tweeted Cruz.

“But @mcuban the NBA is engaged in a concerted effort to (1) insult their fans & (2) turn every game into a left-wing political lecture,” he added. “That’s dumb.”

Cuban tossed out an expletive in his insulting retort.

“You are so full of s**t. You haven’t watched a game of the finals, how would you know what is being said or done? Since when is a desire to end racism an insult to anyone or political? And you don’t think using #GetWokeGoBroke is a partisan insult? Again, this is who you are,” Cuban tweeted.

Cruz replied with a reminder that Cuban could not bring himself to criticize the communist Chinese government, which partners with the NBA to grow their profits, even as he pushed for social justice causes.

“I wish @mcuban loved his fans as much as he loves Chinese money,” tweeted Cruz.

“Shame on me for putting American Civil Rights and Justice, creating jobs, growing our economy and healthcare reform over twitter proclamations,” replied Cuban.

The NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat resumes on Tuesday evening with the Lakers ahead in the series, 2 games to 1.

Here’s more about Cruz slamming Cuban over Chinese influence:

[embedded content]

Sen. Ted Cruz Says NBA Ain’t ‘Woke’ Until League Stands Up to China | TMZ Sports



www.youtube.com



