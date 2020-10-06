http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tmlsAb9KKKA/

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban launched into name-calling after Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz posted several tweets about the NBA’s historically low TV ratings.

“You’re so full of sh*t,” Cuban said to Cruz after the Senator remarked about the league’s ratings debacle.

On Monday and Tuesday, Cruz had retweeted several news stories about the league’s crashing ratings, including a Breitbart Sports story and one from Sean Hannity’s site:

Not surprising. Personally speaking, this is the first time in years that I haven’t watched a single game in the NBA Finals. #GoWokeGoBroke https://t.co/ygIp60EKHi — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 6, 2020

Indeed, the 2020 series is now in the record books as the lowest-rated since the NBA first began broadcasting games in the 1960s.

In another tweet, Cruz slammed the league for “insulting their fans” with a constant stream of race baiting and brought Cuban into the discussion by noting how much he loves the Dallas Mavericks.

“But @mcuban, the NBA is engaged in a concerted effort to (1) insult their fans & (2) turn every game into a left-wing political lecture. That’s dumb,” Cruz tweeted.

I love @HoustonRockets & have rooted for them my entire life. I happily cheer for the Spurs & Mavericks against any non-TX team. But @mcuban the NBA is engaged in a concerted effort to (1) insult their fans & (2) turn every game into a left-wing political lecture. That’s dumb. https://t.co/uKSgvPhEcq — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 6, 2020

But Cruz’s noting of the disastrous ratings and the league’s constant wokeness brought Cuban to red-hot anger.

“You are so full of sh*t. You haven’t watched a game of the finals, how would you know what is being said or done?” Cuban screeched. “Since when is a desire to end racism an insult to anyone or political? And you don’t think using #GetWokeGoBroke is a partisan insult? Again, this is who you are.”

You are so full of shit. You haven’t watched a game of the finals, how would you know what is being said or done? Since when is a desire to end racism an insult to anyone or political? And you don’t think using #GetWokeGoBroke is a partisan insult? Again, this is who you are. https://t.co/uKfHGV7IGc — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 6, 2020

Cruz didn’t ignore the left-wing billionaire’s attack and replied with another shot to Cuban’s chops.

“I wish @mcuban loved his fans as much as he loves Chinese money,” Cruz tweeted.

I wish @mcuban loved his fans as much as he loves Chinese money. https://t.co/Wm4qkRMStP — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 6, 2020

To that, Cuban tried to make himself a martyr, writing, “Shame on me for putting American Civil Rights and Justice, creating jobs, growing our economy and healthcare reform over twitter proclamations,” he tweeted.

Shame on me for putting American Civil Rights and Justice, creating jobs, growing our economy and healthcare reform over twitter proclamations. https://t.co/MPMBPVKKgI — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 6, 2020

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

