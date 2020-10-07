https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/16-year-old-aurora-teen-charged-shooting-police-traffic-stop-officers-targeted/

A 16-year-old has been charged with shooting at and attempting to kill two police officers in Aurora, Colorado.

The incident occurred during a traffic stop on September 17.

The local Fox 31 station reports that “the suspect is facing two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer after deliberation, and two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer with extreme indifference, as well as handgun possession by a juvenile.”

The suspect, who has not been named, presumably because he is a minor, is being charged as an adult.

Neither of the officers that the teenager is charged with shooting at were hit.

“This happened just days after two Los Angeles County deputies were ambushed in their patrol car. Both survived serious injuries. The suspect in that case has been arrested,” Fox 31 noted.

The police had described the situation as surrounding the officers with gunfire, but on the day of the incident, Chief Vanessa Wilson had issued a statement saying that they were “trying to determine if the shots fired in the area were intended for our officers.”

“They were certainly targeted without a doubt. Maybe the people shooting the weapon did not have the training and experience appropriate for them to hit their target. I’m glad they didn’t hit their target,” President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 49, Marc Sears, told the station.

Aurora City Council Member Dave Gruber told the station that the wave of anti-cop sentiments being peddled by the left is putting officers in danger.

“What’s happening now is people are brazenly pushing back against the police and making the stops more dangerous both for the police and the people being stopped,” Gruber said. “We have evil people. I mean there are people in this city that want to do damage to other people and police officers. Sometimes during the discussions, we forget that. We forget officers are dealing with anything from a cat in a tree to someone trying to kill them.”

