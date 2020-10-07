https://www.theblaze.com/news/ex-boyfriend-alleged-murder-missing-teen

The Delaware State Police arrested 19-year-old Noah Sharp in connection with the murder of his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend, Madison Sparrow, WPVI-TV reported.

Authorities discovered Sparrow’s body on Monday in a wooded area of Newark, Delaware.

What’s a brief history here?

Sparrow’s family reported the teen missing on Friday after she went out and did not return.

According to the Philly Voice, Sparrow told family members prior to leaving the house that she was going for ice cream and to pick out a birthday present for her sister.

Police issued a Gold Alert for the missing teen on Saturday night.

What are the details?



Authorities arrested Sharp on Monday after he reportedly confessed to the killing and “directed detectives to a wooded area near Interstate 95 and Del. 896, where they found Sparrow’s body, according to court documents.”

According to WCAU-TV, investigators said that Sparrow died from blunt force trauma to her body and that Sharp had allegedly bludgeoned her to death with an aluminum baseball bat.

“The investigation revealed the homicide occurred in the Newark area due to blunt force trauma to her body,” the Delaware State Police said in a statement. “After the homicide occurred, she was transported to a secluded wooded location in Newark, where law enforcement officers discovered her body.”

Citing court documents, the Newark Post reported that the murder took place behind Maclary Elementary School

Authorities later discovered the bat along with Sparrow’s clothes and several drops of the teen’s blood.

Police charged Sharp following the grisly finding and charged him with first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and conspiracy.

He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institute on a $1,021,000 cash bail.

Police say that they believe there is evidence supporting the idea that additional individuals were involved in Sparrow’s murder.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and anyone with information on the case is asked to reach out to Detective M. Csapo with the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302-741-2729.

