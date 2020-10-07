https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/4th-grader-sues-school-system-bb-gun-suspension/

(AMERICAN GREATNESS) – The family of a Louisiana fourth-grader suspended for six days after his teacher spotted a BB gun in his bedroom during a virtual lesson have sued the public school system for more than $50,000, ABC reports.

The parents of Ka’Mauri Harrison filed the lawsuit against Jefferson Parish School Board on Friday for monetary damages and a hearing by school officials on the decision to discipline the boy as well as an opportunity for him to make up any work he missed during the six days he was suspended from class, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported.

The school board during a September 22 hearing found Ka’Mauri “guilty of displaying a facsimile weapon while receiving virtual instruction from Woodmere Elementary School,” according to the lawsuit.

