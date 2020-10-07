https://nypost.com/2020/10/06/elderly-nyc-street-vendor-dies-after-fight-with-thief/

A 72-year-old Harlem street vendor died Tuesday night after confronting a suspect who stole a hat from his table, police sources said.

The elderly victim was pushed to the ground during a scuffle with the thief near the intersection of West 126 Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard, sources said.

Shortly after fighting with the man, the victim again collapsed to the ground and witnesses called 911, sources said.

Police said they responded about 6 p.m. and found the man lying on the sidewalk.

EMS took the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he was declared dead, according to authorities.

The city Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s cause of death.

The thief fled the scene and remained on the lam Tuesday night, police said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

