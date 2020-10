https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/tale-2-hydroxychloroquine-studies-msm-touts-1-ignores/

(NEW AMERICAN) – The mainstream news continues to be aflutter with accusations and propaganda that hydroxychloroquine doesn’t work against COVID-19.

The most recent case in point is this Reuters headline: “Trump-Touted Hydroxychloroquine Shows No Benefit in COVID-19 Prevention: Study.”

This headline, widely reported during the first week of October, is both true and misleading at one and the same time.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook