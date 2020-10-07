http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/z_6ZE-Y8c7c/

Wednesday following the vice-presidential debate, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos described Vice President Mike Pence’s performance as having included “mansplaining.”

Rahm Emanuel said, “I would just say that, in this case, right now, the Trump/Pence ticket has a 31% deficit with women voters. There is nothing that showed tonight that they not only narrowed that gap. If you are attacking your opponent, who happens to be a woman, you can do that, but the journalist who is asking the question, I don’t think that helped them with the women vote in general. So, I would say that while this will not change the trajectory of the race, that, therefore, is a loss for Donald Trump, who is somewhere in the double digits losing right now. And specifically among women. Mike Pence, I know him. You have a reporter and a woman candidate, and both of them you are interrupted, both of them you are attacking, not a good sign. ”

Stephanopoulos said, “Obviously Mike Pence, former television commentator, does have a very calm demeanor, but I think a lot of people were noticing some mansplaining going on tonight.”

