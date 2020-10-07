https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/07/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-doesnt-seem-happy-with-kamala-harris-new-take-on-fracking/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t seem happy with Sen. Kamala Harris saying at the debate tonight that she and Joe Biden will not ban fracking:

Fracking is bad, actually — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 8, 2020

Sen. Harris was lying, by the way, when she said she’s not in favor of a ban:

Kind of funny to see Kamala Harris emphatically insisting that Joe Biden will not end fracking, when Harris said during her own run, “there’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking.” — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 8, 2020

It’s on video, senator:

Kamala Harris has proclaimed, “There’s no question, I’m in favor of banning fracking.” REMINDER: A ban on fracking would eliminate 19 MILLION jobs across the country between 2021–2025, while reducing our GDP by $7.1 TRILLION.#VPDebatepic.twitter.com/9xlnmiVZtJ — GOP (@GOP) October 8, 2020

Even CNN’s fact-checker says Joe Biden did say he would end the practice during the Dem primary:

Biden is not running on banning fracking; he’s proposing to end new permits for oil and gas on public lands and waters. (During the primary, he gave the Trump team ammo by suggesting in ad-libbed remarks that he would end all of it, even though it was never in his written plan.) — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 8, 2020

They need to stop lying:

Joe Biden claimed he “never told” far-left activists he will get rid of fracking. That’s a lie. Roll the tape! #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/BAny9SvsDh — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 8, 2020

Supercut time!

SUPERCUT: Joe Biden promises to ban fracking if he’s President.pic.twitter.com/iWcsU2Yam8 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 30, 2020

