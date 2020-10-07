https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/07/already-firing-up-the-excuse-machine-politico-reminds-everybody-about-debate-sexism-before-pence-harris-square-off/

Tonight will be the only vice presidential debate of the campaign season. Politico seems to be getting out in front of the narrative curve with this take:

Well, there it is:

Not that we’re very shocked.

The post-debate talking points have already gone out apparently, and there are still a few hours remaining before it even starts.

They’re nothing if not predictable.

