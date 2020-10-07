https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/07/alyssa-milano-says-michigans-lucky-to-have-leaders-like-the-ones-who-just-received-an-abuse-of-power-smackdown-from-state-supreme-court/

When it comes to Michigan’s governor and lieutenant governor, Biden supporter Alyssa Milano is super-impressed:

Oh really?

Fact check: TRUE:

What amazing “leadership”!

She’s hilarious — albeit not intentionally.

That could very well be the case.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...