The Nobel Prize for literature was awarded Thursday to American poet Louise Glück.

The 77-year-old Glück is an English professor at Yale University, whose 1986 debut, “Firstborn,” established her as “one of the most prominent poets in American contemporary literature,” the Nobel Academy said.

The award includes more than $1.1 million in prize money, according to the Associated Press.

