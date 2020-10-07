https://dailycaller.com/2020/10/07/jane-fonda-covid-19-gods-gift-to-the-left/

Jane Fonda said she thinks that the coronavirus is “God’s gift to the left” and said that it has “ripped the Band-Aid off who [President Donald Trump] is.”

“We are people who can help determine which way humanity goes,” the 82-year-old actress shared in a clip supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The video was posted on YouTube by the Washington Free Beacon in a post on Wednesday.

“What a great gift, what a tremendous opportunity, we’re just so lucky, we have to use it with every ounce of intelligence and courage and wherewithal we have,” she added. (RELATED: Feminist Jane Fonda Wants To Work With Quentin Tarantino: ‘Would You Put In A Good Word For Me?’)

Fonda continued while giggling, “I just think COVID is God’s gift to the left. That is a terrible thing to say. I think it was a very difficult thing to send down to us, but it has ripped the Band-Aid off who [Trump] is and what he stands for and what is being done to average people and working people in this country.” (RELATED: Jane Fonda Arrested In Washington, D.C. While Protesting)

The actress went on to explain that there is now “a chance to harness that anger and make a difference.”

At one point, the “Grace and Frankie” star also said that she just feels “so blessed to be alive right now.”

As previously reported, Fonda has spoken out many times against Trump and his policies during his presidency.