Portland Antifa militants have been physically attacking law enforcement, destroying property, ganging up on regular citizens, bullying elderly women, setting fires to buildings, and engaging in numerous forms of mayhem — including murder — on a nightly basis for months.

Yet Portland officials just received “anti-white supremacy” training due to the “threats” that the alt-right and white nationalists pose.

Say what?

Portland City Council and city bureau directors attended trainings on the history of white supremacy and its “devastating impact on Portland and the nation,” the city said in a news release, adding that the move stems from a 2019 council resolution condemning white supremacist and alt-right hate groups.

The move also reflected a Core Values Resolution the council passed in June — and among the adopted values is “anti-racism.”

“We made a commitment to becoming an anti-racist city,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said, adding that the training “will help us understand the white nationalists and improve our response to the very real threats they pose to our community.”

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty added that “given our state’s history of white supremacy and our current national leaders’ efforts to downplay its dangers, it is critical local governments like ours understand the threat and take the steps to protect Portlanders as we continue working together to build a more equitable Portland.”

More from the news release, which fails to mention Antifa:

In recent months, alt-right and paramilitary organizations have mobilized in opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement and government actions aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19. Portland’s leadership in racial justice reform and community demands for change have made the city a target for right-wing politicians and white supremacist groups, who use Portland as a rhetorical tool for division.

“The alt-right and white nationalist groups go to great lengths to radically intensify division during ANY crisis — creating anxiety, division, and exhaustion. Their goal is the devastation of an inclusive and civil society,” Commissioner Dan Ryan said. “Portlanders will not be fooled. We will come together as one to amplify our inclusive and loving values. We will build forward from the profound lessons of 2020 with shared humility, sacrifice, prosperity and pride.”

“While the federal administration adopts fascist policies like banning Critical Race Theory in federal agencies, white supremacist groups in turn have become even more visible and confident,” Commissioner Chloe Eudaly said. “I am grateful to local experts Western States Center for showing Council how to identify and disrupt white supremacy in our community. I am committed to applying my learnings to eliminate extremist ideologies from our city and our government.”

Anti-white supremacy training is being planned for all city staff, the release said.

