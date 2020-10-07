https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/systemic-racism-violence-dnc/2020/10/07/id/990895

Taking a page out of the Democrat National Convention attack points, a group of 26 countries – some of President Donald Trump administration’s fiercest rivals – denounced the United States for “systematic racial discrimination and violence.”

“Instances like the death of George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake continue to take place and vulnerable people continue to suffer or lose their lives to racism and police brutality,” China’s United Nations Amb. Zhang Jun said in reading a statement at the U.N., which was co-signed by Russia, Iran, North Korea, and 22 other countries.

The others to sign on to the condemnation of the U.S. include: Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Belarus, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, China, Cuba, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Iran, Laos, Myanmar, Namibia, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Palestine, Russian Federation, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, South Sudan, Sudan, Suriname, Syria, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe.

“Such instances are a reminder that chronic and deep-rooted racial discrimination, police brutality, and social inequality still exist. The COVID-19 mortality rate of minorities, in particular people of African descent, is disproportionately high in some countries,” Amb. Zhang’s statement added.

“We also express our deep concern over the health situation of migrants at immigration detention centers in certain countries that reflects a contemporary form of racial discrimination.”

The statement comes from some of the countries Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have hit hardest during the past few years for their own human rights abuses.

And the statement included a rejection of Trump administration sanctions amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to severely affect all nations, in particular developing countries. The response to and recovery from COVID-19 requires global solidarity and international cooperation,” Zhang added.

“However, we continue to witness the application of unilateral coercive measures, which are contrary to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and International Law, multilateralism and the basic norms of international relations. Unilateral coercive measures have an undeniable impact on human rights, as they impede the full realization of social and economic development and hinder the well-being of the population in the affected countries, in particular women, children, including adolescents, the elderly and persons with disabilities.

“Unilateral coercive measures undermine the right to health, as they incumber access to medicines and medical technologies, equipment, and supplies. This is particularly relevant in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. UN senior officials and the international community have recognized the heavy, negative impact of these measures.”

Zhang added his own comments in a separate statement Tuesday, mentioning the anti-Trump, pro-Joe Biden Marxist movement Black Lives Matter:

“It is the U.S. that should eliminate racial discrimination and allow its people to breathe. There exists systematic racial discrimination and violence in the U.S. judicial and law enforcement systems. Millions of Americans have cried out ‘I can’t breathe’ and ‘Black lives matter.’ The Third Committee should pay attention to racial discrimination and police violence in the US. The Committee should discuss the issue and adopt a resolution on it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

