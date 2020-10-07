https://www.theblaze.com/news/army-reserve-announces-investigation-into-democrat-cal-cunningham

Simon B. Flake, chief of media relations and public information for the Army Reserve Strategic Communication, announced on Wednesday an investigation into scandal-plagued Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham.

What’s a brief history here?

The news comes on the heels of the bombshell allegation that Cunningham, who is a married father of two, had an affair with a married strategist, as well as allegations of a second affair with a different woman.

Cunningham, who is running to unseat Republican Sen. Thom Tillis (N.C.), has said he has no plans to withdraw from the race. The allegations against Cunningham are especially important since the upcoming North Carolina election is critical to control of the U.S. Senate.

The polls have been showing a tight race between Cunningham and Tillis.

Cunningham is a military veteran.

What are the details?

Flake in a statement said, “The Army Reserve is investigating the matters involving Lt. Col. James Cunningham. As such, we are unable to provide further details at this time.”

On Thursday, the National File exposed Cunningham’s sexual messages to a woman identified as Arlene Guzman Todd, who is described as a “media director of a marijuana public relations company” who has also been a lecturer at California State University.

Todd, who is a married mother, has also reportedly donated at least $450 to the Cunningham campaign since April.

On Friday, Cunningham issued an apology.

“I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry,” he said. “The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do. I ask that my family’s privacy be respected in this personal matter. I remain grateful and humble by the ongoing support that North Carolinians have extended in this campaign, and in the remaining weeks before this election I will continue to work to earn the opportunity to fight for the people of our state.”

Todd also issued a statement on the allegation, which was published by the Associated Press.

“A few months back, I displayed a lapse in judgment by engaging in a relationship with Cal Cunningham during a period of marital separation,” she said of the relationship with the Senate candidate. “The relationship spanned several months and consisted primarily of a series of text exchanges and an in-person encounter.”

According to The Daily Wire, questions later emerged over whether Cunningham could be court-martialed over the misconduct, and on Sunday, a North Carolina attorney came forward and said that one of her friends was also having an affair with Cunningham.

The unnamed woman has reportedly been engaging in an affair with Cunningham since 2012.

Following the revelation, Cunningham on Monday dropped out of a town hall event scheduled to bolster his campaign. He also backed down from attending a fundraiser event that was set for Tuesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

