posted by Hannity Staff – 8.23.19

2020 presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders continued his all-out war on the energy industry this week; saying fossil fuel executives “should be criminally prosecuted” for the “destruction they have knowingly caused.”

“Fossil fuel executives should be criminally prosecuted for the destruction they have knowingly caused,” posted Sanders on social media.

Sanders unveiled his plan to combat climate change Thursday; allocating more than $16 trillion to help the US become 100% reliant on renewable energy by 2050.

“While the Vermont senator had already endorsed the sweeping Democratic proposal to combat climate change and had teamed up with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on climate legislation, Sanders’ climate plan provides the most detail yet on how he envisions the climate change moonshot taking shape if he is elected president,” reports USA Today.

Sanders claims the proposal will “pay for itself” over a 15 year period; requiring more than 20 million new jobs.

“Climate change is a global emergency. The Amazon rainforest is burning, Greenland’s ice shelf is melting, and the Arctic is on fire. People across the country and the world are already experiencing the deadly consequences of our climate crisis, as extreme weather events like heat waves, wildfires, droughts, floods, and hurricanes upend entire communities, ecosystems, economies, and ways of life, as well as endanger millions of lives. Communities of color, working class people, and the global poor have borne and will bear this burden disproportionately,” writes Sanders.

The proposal aims to: Create a climate justice resiliency fund, decarbonize the shipping industry, replace all shipping trucks, end greed in our energy system, and expand the climate justice movement.

“The scope of the challenge ahead of us shares similarities with the crisis faced by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in the 1940s. Battling a world war on two fronts—both in the East and the West—the United States came together, and within three short years restructured the entire economy in order to win the war and defeat fascism. As president, Bernie Sanders will boldly embrace the moral imperative of addressing the climate crisis and act immediately to mobilize millions of people across the country in support of the Green New Deal. From the Oval Office to the streets, Bernie will generate the political will necessary for a wholesale transformation of our society, with support for frontline and vulnerable communities and massive investments in sustainable energy, energy efficiency, and a transformation of our transportation system,” adds the statement.