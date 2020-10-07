https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/520132-biden-fundraises-off-of-fly-on-pences-head

Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump and Biden’s plans would both add to the debt, analysis finds Trump says he will back specific relief measures hours after halting talks Chance the Rapper, Demi Lovato to play digital concert to encourage voting MORE wasted no time before fundraising off of the viral moment in Wednesday’s vice presidential debate when a fly landed on Vice President Pence’s head.

“Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly,” the former vice president tweeted, including a link to his campaign’s donation page and picture of himself holding a fly-swatter.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

The insect landing on the vice president was the subject of numerous tweets and memes after its appearance late in the Wednesday debate between Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisOvernight Defense: Top military officers quarantine after positive COVID case | Distracted pilot, tech issues led to F-35 crash It matters: Kamala Harris and the VP debate CDC director says it’s safe for Pence to take part in debate MORE, with a Twitter account purporting to be the fly created within minutes.

In a separate tweet, the Democratic presidential candidate tweeted a link to “FlyWillVote.com.” The URL redirects to iwillvote.com, which helps voters check their voter registration status and their voting options in their state.

