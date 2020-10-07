https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bidens-plan-to-defend-babykilling/

Roe v. Wade must remain the law of the land. pic.twitter.com/1Gq6Ncc2IK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 6, 2020

Biden Plan to Defend Abortion if Supreme Court Strikes Down Roe v. Wade

During an NBC News town hall, Cassidy Brown referenced Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, and asked Biden about his plans to “protect reproductive rights in the U.S.?”

“Number one, we don’t know exactly what she will do, although the expectation is that she may very well move to overrule Roe. The only responsible response to that would be to pass legislation making Roe the law of the land. That’s what I would do,” Biden replied.