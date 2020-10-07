https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/big-win-st-louis-county-council-rejects-help-ctcl-ballot-harvesters-not-woods-yet/

Guest post by Bill Hennessy

County Councilman Tim Fitch and Rep. Dottie Bailey Stave Off Ballot Harvesting in St. Louis County

Missouri State Rep. Dottie Bailey and supporters

Last night, the St. Louis County Council met. One controversial agenda item: expedited acceptance of cash from the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), a hard-left organization that helps steal elections.

Shortly after a $10 million grant to Philadelphia, nearly doubling the city’s election budget of $12 million, poll watchers were kicked out of election headquarters.

Um, does anyone else have a problem w/tote bags full of absentee ballots being carted off in white vans via a Biden-promoted scheme in Madison, WI, which has received $2M in “election integrity” grants from Obama/Zuckerberg-tied group? Cuz @vickimckenna & I have a problem w/it! pic.twitter.com/erIPxccEA7

— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) September 29, 2020

Malkin documents the huge grants CTCL has given to Wisconsin cities to steal the election there:

/2 pic.twitter.com/WTFNF0R1O8 — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) October 6, 2020

The CTCL is using the China Virus as an excuse to steal elections:

MAP: CTCL fielded over 1,100 applications nationwide for a purported “COVID-19 response grant program” to “provide funding to US local election offices to help ensure they have the critical resources they need to safely serve every voter in 2020.” /4 pic.twitter.com/oelbUrDaAN — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) October 6, 2020

The Gateway Pundit reported Sunday that St. Louis County Council was considering its own grant from this sleazy outfit. But that proposal was vetoed by County Councilman and former St. Louis County Police Chief Tim Fitch.



St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch

State Rep. Dottie Bailey (R-110) alerted Fitch and others of the CLCT’s vote-stealing ways.

“I saw the story on Jim Hoft’s blog [The Gateway Pundit] and thought, ‘this has to stop.’ So, I called Tim [Fitch]. Of course, he was all over it and vetoed it.”

But St. Louis County is not out of the woods just yet.

According to Bailey, Tuesday’s vote concerned only *expedited* approval of the grant from CTCL.

The proposal will re-appear next week on a non-expedited agenda.

“People need to call their council member and tell them, ‘hell no,’” Bailey said.

** What You Can Do

If you live in St. Louis County, Missouri, you can tell the County Council to reject money from Center for Tech and Civic like by emailing your comments to [email protected]

But *pay attention to these rules, via St. Louis County’s website:

* Send your public comments and any relevant attachments to [[email protected]].

* Your email will only be recorded in and read during the Public Forum order of business if it is **sent to this inbox on the day of the scheduled meeting**, at least one hour before the start of the meeting time. If comments are received outside of that window, you will receive an automatic reply indicating that you will need to resend your comments at the appropriate time in order for the comments to be read and included in the official record.

* Your **emailed comments must be 400 words or less**. This is roughly the equivalent of 3 minutes of verbal communication—the same allotment allowed during public forum at in-person meetings of the County Council. If the comments are greater than 400 words, the Council Administrative Director will only read and record the first 400 words of the email.

* When submitting your email, **a first and last name must be provided**. If a first and last name is not provided, the emailed comments will not be read.

* Your comments will be included in the Journal of the St. Louis County Council meeting under the Public Forum order of business. A hard copy of your emailed communication will be retained in the County Clerk’s office.

Watch The Gateway Pundit for updates.

The next meeting of the County Council is expected to take place on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

** Check this website for the meeting notice.

