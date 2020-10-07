https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-handwritten-notes-ogc-attorney-released-day-general-flynn-ambush-interview-doj-admits-altered-notes/

On Wednesday Acting US Attorney Michael R. Sherwin and Acting Principal Assistant US Attorney Jocelyn Ballantine released handwritten notes taken the day after the General Flynn ambush interview in the Trump White House in January 2017.

Here are the handwritten notes taken by the Office of General Counsel Attorney the day after the General Flynn ambush interview in the White House.

Via Cyan Lana:

The DOJ admits it “inadvertantly” altered the Flynn notes!
This is a lie.

They were targeting Flynn and they lied and got caught and now we have proof!

