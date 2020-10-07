https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-joe-biden-subject-federal-criminal-investigation-role-spygate-activities-ukraine/

Joe Biden is now the subject of an active federal criminal investigation into his role in the CI probe directed at Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Recall, Joe Biden was in a January 5, 2017 secret Oval Office meeting discussing General Flynn’s phone calls with Russian Ambassador Kislyak with Obama, Yates, Comey, Rice and Brennan and 7 days later he sought to unmask Flynn.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden sought to unmask General Flynn on January 12, 2017 — the same day David Ignatius published his WaPo article about Flynn’s communications with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The criminal investigation into Biden also includes his actives in the Ukraine.

“Ukrainian witnesses are cooperating,” says Paul Sperry.

BREAKING: Joe Biden is the subject of an active federal criminal investigation into his role in the counterintelligence investigation directed @ the Trump campaign during the 2016 election, incl the former vice president’s activities in Ukraine.Ukrainian witnesses are cooperating — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 7, 2020

House investigators on Tuesday joined the Senate in asking the FBI to look into the Biden’s criminal history.

BREAKING: House investigators have now joined the Senate in requesting the FBI open a criminal investigation into possible foreign influence-peddling & embezzlement involving Joe Biden and his younger brother and son based on suspicious financial activities flagged by US Treasury — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 6, 2020

President Trump on Wednesday accused Biden, Hillary and Obama of leading a “treasonous plot” and said Biden shouldn’t even be allowed to run for president.

Wow!!! NOW DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS, THE BIGGEST OF ALL POLITICAL SCANDALS (IN HISTORY)!!! BIDEN, OBAMA AND CROOKED HILLARY LED THIS TREASONOUS PLOT!!! BIDEN SHOULDN’T BE ALLOWED TO RUN – GOT CAUGHT!!! https://t.co/hf7zjqZYQ4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Last week the Senate released a report on the Bidens and notably Hunter Biden’s actions while his dad was Obama’s Vice President. FOX News reported:

“I look at Hunter Biden today, where he stole millions of dollars, stole millions,” Trump claimed. “His father should leave the campaign because his father was in on it.” He added: “His father knew everything.” The president was referring to an interim report released by Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security and Finance Committees on their months-long joint investigation into the younger Biden’s role on the board of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, as well as his alleged “extensive and complex financial transactions.” According to the report, an investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden, Rosemont Seneca Thornton, “received $3.5 million in a wire transfer” from Elena Baturina, the wife of the former mayor of the Russian capital.

Will the ‘active investigation’ be used to hide documents?

BREAKING: The @TheJusticeDept will use the ‘active federal criminal investigation’ status as an excuse to stop releasing incriminating documents and emails to Congress and the public. The investigation will go nowhere. The swamp is deep… pic.twitter.com/pgQw1arYs9 — @amuse (@amuse) October 7, 2020

