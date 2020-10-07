https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/rioters-wisconsin-smashing-businesses-homes/

Rioters in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, are now smashing windows at homes.

It is unclear why they decided to smash the windows of people’s homes, a clear escalation from what we have seen in previous riots. The homes they targeted did not even appear to have any political signs.

At least one of the rioters is armed and was caught on a livestream brandishing their weapon.

It is highly likely that children are also present in the houses.

TRENDING: VICE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: VP Mike Pence vs. Kamala Harris — With Pelosi Biographer Susan Page as Moderator — Live-Stream RSBN Video

Livestreamer Brendan Gutenschwager, who is at the scene, tweeted that rioters were throwing rocks at the windows of the homes, while some in the crowd pleaded with them to stop.

Some rioters in Wauwatosa, WI are now smashing windows of homes. People in the crowd tried to stop them from targeting homes. pic.twitter.com/vIiDQDPzTr — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 8, 2020

“As the BLM crowd was marching through the neighborhoods of Wauwatosa, one man came out to tell people to get off of his property, telling them there are people who most likely support BLM. One guy drove on his yard with a motorcycle,” Julio Rosas of Town Hall tweeted.

As the BLM crowd was marching through the neighborhoods of Wauwatosa, one man came out to tell people to get off of his property, telling them there are people who most likely support BLM. One guy drove on his yard with a motorcycle. pic.twitter.com/yxOyZXqMOQ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 8, 2020

The rioters were also looting a gas station, but stopped when police rolled up, according to Rosas, who is reporting from the scene.

The riot is in response to Milwaukee County District Attorney announcing that they will not be charging police officer Joseph Mensah for the fatal shooting of Alvin Cole in January. Both the officer and Cole were black.

“I do not believe that the state could disprove self-defense or defense of others in this case and therefore could not meet the burden required to charge Officer Mensah,” the district attorney said in a statement.

The riot is currently ongoing and the Gateway Pundit will be continuing to provide updates as the evening progresses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

