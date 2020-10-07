https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-true-vote-requests-supreme-court-consider-montana-mail-vote-lawsuit-legal-standard-country/

Catherine Engelbrecht, foudner of True the Vote

Catherine Engelbrecht is the Founder and President of True The Vote the nation’s largest voters’ rights group.

The organization for over ten years now has been on the front lines of election fraud prevention by building action-oriented election integrity movements in key states, counties, and precincts. ‘True the Vote’ does not advocate for particular parties or candidates only for fair elections at all levels.

Our dearest right as an American citizen – our right to cast one vote per citizen — is under assault by the Marxist left.

In September True the Vote filed lawsuit against Montana Democrat Governor Steve Bullock and order that mail ballots not be sent out on October 9 as currently planned.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit – comprised of Montana voters – cite that Montana already has no-excuse absentee ballots and that the Governor does not have the legal authority to overrule election law established by the state legislature.

This is happening in several states this year. The executive branch is stepping out of its domain to overrule election law that is decided by the state legislature!

On Wednesday True the vote requested the US Supreme Court to on their Montana Mail-in Voting lawsuit and establish nationwide legal standards for upholding the elections!

Via True the Vote — “Mail ballots,” which are sent to all registered voters automatically without application, pose a heightened risk of ballot fraud and lost, tardy or disqualified ballots due to the sudden flood of paper. While Montana election law allows mail ballots in some local elections, it expressly bans them for federal, general elections as is happening on November 3.

Click here for more information on the lawsuit.

Click here for the application to the U.S. Supreme Court.

This is a very important move by True the Vote and could save the nation from Democrat fraud and abuse.

Catherine Engelbrecht told The Gateway Pundit this morning, “The Bottom Line: we’ve asked SCOTUS to use our case as a basis to establish a nationwide standard to protect the constitutional rights of voters. We must stop the bureaucrat fiats and nearly 350 lawsuits filed by the radicalized Left to undermine free and fair elections!”

True the Vote Seeks to Elevate Montana Vote by Mail Lawsuit to Supreme Court, Establish Nationwide Legal Standard for Upholding Constitutional Elections – True The Vote – https://t.co/1HaDjYLjAv — True the Vote (@TrueTheVote) October 7, 2020

We reported last week on several steps you can take to help True the Vote save our election from fraud this year.

