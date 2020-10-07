https://hannity.com/media-room/brennan-spins-obama-official-claims-nothing-at-all-illegal-says-he-was-blind-to-situation/

COLLUSION COLLAPSE: House Committee Releases Russia Report, NO COLLUSION

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.27.18

Members of the House Intelligence Committee released their official Russia report Friday; finding “no evidence” that the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials or agents during the 2016 race for the White House.

Their findings end a yearlong investigation into President Trump and his senior associates during the election and beyond; concluding that “the committee found no evidence that President Trump’s pre-campaign business dealings formed the basis for collusion during the campaign.”

“There is no evidence that Trump associates were involved in the theft or publication of Clinton campaign-related emails, although Trump associates had numerous ill-advised contacts with WikiLeaks,” adds the report.

The committee also concluded that both the Trump and Clinton campaign exercised “poor judgment” in certain circumstances, but those actions were not intentional or nefarious.

Read the full report here.

