COLLUSION COLLAPSE: House Committee Releases Russia Report, NO COLLUSION
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.27.18
Members of the House Intelligence Committee released their official Russia report Friday; finding “no evidence” that the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials or agents during the 2016 race for the White House.
Their findings end a yearlong investigation into President Trump and his senior associates during the election and beyond; concluding that “the committee found no evidence that President Trump’s pre-campaign business dealings formed the basis for collusion during the campaign.”
“There is no evidence that Trump associates were involved in the theft or publication of Clinton campaign-related emails, although Trump associates had numerous ill-advised contacts with WikiLeaks,” adds the report.
The committee also concluded that both the Trump and Clinton campaign exercised “poor judgment” in certain circumstances, but those actions were not intentional or nefarious.
Read the full report here.
COLLUSION COLLAPSE: House Intel Committee Says ‘NO EVIDENCE’ of Russia-Trump Collusion
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.13.18
The House Intelligence Committee wrapped up its months-long investigation into allegations the Trump campaign worked with Russian officials throughout the 2016 election on Monday; releasing a detailed report that said investigators found “no evidence of collusion, coordination, or conspiracy.”
Despite special counsel Robert Mueller’s never-ending probe into the accusations, the House Committee officially revealed their own findings Monday afternoon; disclosing a one page summary of their findings.
“We have found no evidence of collusion, coordination, or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians,” said the document.
“The bottom line: The Russians did commit active measures against our election in ’16, and we think they will do that in the future,” said Rep. Conway of Texas, who was heading the probe. “We disagree with the narrative that they were trying to help Trump.”
Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the Committee, slammed the decision to end the investigation, saying “By ending its oversight role in the only authorized investigation in the House, the majority has placed the interests of protecting the president over protecting the country.”
“And history will judge its actions harshly,” he added.