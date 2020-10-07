http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4dbj6VmqerM/

A fundraiser for North Carolina Senate Democrat candidate Cal Cunningham featuring Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) has been postponed, according to an email obtained by Breitbart News.

Duckworth was reportedly going to attend a virtual fundraiser with Cunningham on Wednesday night at 7:00 P.M.

However, it now appears that the fundraiser is postponed, according to an email from Jackie Mwesigwa, Cunningham’s fundraiser.

Mwesigwa wrote to the fundraiser’s would-be attendee, “Unfortunately, we are going to postpone today’s fundraising event. Courtney from our team will reach out with further information on the new date as we can reschedule.”

Cunningham’s campaign did not reply to a request for comment on the cancellation of the Duckworth fundraiser.

Duckworth’s staff has not replied to earlier requests from Breitbart News about the burgeoning scandal.

Cunningham’s affair with Arlene Guzman Todd, a California public relations strategist, has upended the North Carolina Senate race. The race remains a pivotal battle for control of the U.S. Senate.

Cunningham also canceled a town hall appearance on Monday after the scandal erupted.

Despite the reports, Rachel Petri, Cunningham’s spokeswoman, said in a statement on Tuesday the Democrat intends to move forward with his campaign.

Petri said:

Cal will participate in this process, but it does not change the stakes of this election or the need for new leaders who will fight for the issues North Carolinians care about instead of caving to the corporate special interests — which is exactly what Senator [Thom] Tillis [R-NC] has done in his years in Washington.

Cunningham is reportedly still holding a fundraiser with Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) on Wednesday.

An East Carolina University (ECU) poll released in the days after the scandal first broke found that Tillis now leads Cunningham.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

