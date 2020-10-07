https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/07/california-authorities-take-down-giant-trump-sign-near-highway-that-was-on-private-property/

Today brings with it yet another “the First Amendment can be suspended in the name of ‘safety’” story, and it might not surprise you to know that it has something to do with California authorities removing a “TRUMP” sign:

Maybe the Trump supporter should have instead put the sign ON the highway and called it a protest:

Local authorities said that because the sign was on private property, it was just taken down but not removed:

Lauren Wonder, chief public information officer for Caltrans, told the Los Angeles Times that the sign was on private property.

For that reason, Wonder said, Caltrans workers “laid it down so it wasn’t a visual distraction” but did not completely remove the sign, which was noticed at about 7 a.m.

“This was a life and safety issue because there were concerns about distracted driving,” Wonder said.

Yeah, for some reason if it had been a Biden sign the authorities would have moved it closer to the highway.

Hollywood’s full of liberals, which is the “acceptable” philosophy of most local politicians, so that sign gets to stay.

