https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/california-wildfires-take-unfathomable-toll-napa-wineries/

(ZEROHEDGE) – The 2020 vintage in Napa Valley has been stressful for vineyards. There were virus-related lockdowns, severe droughts, heatwaves, and now unprecedented wildfires.

The harvest season for Napa’s vineyards began in August and will last through October. But this year, some vineyards have been destroyed during the wildfire season, while others have had harmful smoke from the fires taint the grapes, reported Bloomberg.

Cal Fire’s latest fire report shows 4 million acres across the state have burned this year.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

