On Sunday, CBS News ran a damning interview with Tara Reade, the woman who accused then-Senator Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993. The segment proved rather juicy — complete with a retelling of the alleged assault, an interview with Reade’s neighbor bolstering her accusation, and Reade’s explosive claim that the legacy media’s bias makes Biden “untouchable” when it comes to sexual assault allegations.

CBS News arguably confirmed Reade’s claims about media bias. Rather than running the explosive interview on the U.S. television program 60 Minutes, CBS News consigned them to the Australian version of the show, nearly ten thousand miles away from most U.S. voters.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) excoriated CBS News for this.

“This is the most complete indictment of media bias ever. Why does CBS think voters in…Australia need to know about these serious charges against Biden, but not voters in…America (where he’s actually on the ballot)? ONLY explanation is that [CBS News]is covering up for Dems,” he tweeted.

Since 2017, CBS News runs Network Ten, the CBS News subsidiary that produces 60 Minutes Australia on the Nine Network. CBS News also provides selected international segments for the show.

60 Minutes Australia briefly mentioned the fact that 25 women have made sexual assault claims against Donald Trump, claims that Trump has repeatedly denied.

“Unlike Trump’s accusers, Tara has received a barrage of scrutiny,” the host explained. “Do you feel as though, if Joe Biden wasn’t Joe Biden, your allegations would be taken more seriously?” she asked Reade.

“Absolutely. If he was a Republican. I think the fact that he’s an elite Democrat put him in this untouchable position,” Reade argued.

The accuser said that “deep down” Biden knows the claims to be true. “You don’t have to believe me. I’m the one who has to live with it,” she added.

Reade noted that she had nothing to gain in coming forward with this story. “There’s nothing to gain. In my case, I lost everything. I lost work, legitimacy, I lost my reputation, I lost friendships. I lost my housing, everything. Money. Everything,” she said.

