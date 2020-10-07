https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/check-old-sports-trading-cards-sales-skyrocketing/

(KOMO NEWS) – It’s time to start looking for your old collection in the attic or basement.

Sports trading cards have never been more popular. The hobby is experiencing the strongest surge in its history.

According to Wilson and Nowak, the COVID-19 pandemic directly contributed to the surge in basketball card popularity. Although already on an upward trajectory the past few years, alongside other sports cards, it spiked while people were in isolation and quarantine and with no professional American live sporting events on TV from mid-March through late July.

