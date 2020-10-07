https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/taiwan-diplomacy-mike-pompeo-war/2020/10/07/id/990838

China should “fully prepare itself for war” with Taiwan if the country resumes diplomatic ties with the United States, according to the editor-in-chief of China’s state-owned news tabloid the Global Times.

Hu Xijin wrote in an opinion piece on Tuesday that legislators in the Taiwanese Kuomintang Party, or KMT, “have woken up on the wrong side of the bed. They have gone downhill and become vulgar. They would do anything to just get rid of their political passivity on the island of Taiwan. They are losers.”

He adds, “We must no longer hold any more illusions. The only way forward is for the mainland to fully prepare itself for war and to give Taiwan secessionist forces a decisive punishment at any time. As the secessionist forces’ arrogance continues to swell, the historical turning point is getting closer.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is currently touring Asia and recently told the Nikkei Asian Review in Japan that “the United States will be a good partner for security in every dimension” when asked if the U.S. would intervene if China attacked Taiwan.

“We’ve only come to recognize that appeasement’s not the answer,” he said. “If one bends the knee each time the Chinese Communist Party takes action around the world, one will find themselves having to bend the knee with great frequency.”

