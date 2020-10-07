https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/chrischristie-coronavirus-covid-hospital/2020/10/07/id/990903

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is reportedly feeling healthy in Morristown Medical Center, just four days after testing positive for coronavirus, according to Washington Examiner.

On Saturday, the 58-year-old former New Jersey governor who suffers from asthma was taken to the hospital after contracting coronavirus. He’s also been getting phone calls from friends.

Christie helped President Donald Trump to prepare for the presidential debates last week.

Another source with knowledge of Christie’s condition said the former presidential candidate is “in good spirits and getting good care.”

Christie also attended the nomination of federal judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden on Sept. 26. Other attendees from the ceremony contracted coronavirus in the next week.

“The governor is doing fine. He’s just being cautious,” a source told the New York Post. “He’s been talking and texting with people all day. It’s Chris Christie!”

