(CHRISTIAN TODAY) – A Christian school teacher who was dismissed over Facebook posts that were critical of transgenderism and sex education has lost her case at employment tribunal.

During a weeklong hearing last month, Kristie Higgs argued that her dismissal by Farmor’s School in Fairford, Gloucestershire, amounted to religious discrimination but in its ruling today, Bristol Employment Tribunal disagreed.

The judgement concludes that the 44-year-old’s dismissal was not related to the Christian beliefs she shared on social media but rather “the result of a genuine belief on the part of the school that she had committed gross misconduct.”

