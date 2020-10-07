https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/cnn-analyst-labels-president-trump-biological-terrorist/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – A CNN analyst tweeted Tuesday that President Donald Trump is “a biological terrorist,” later doubling down and adding “I mean that literally”.

Asha Rangappa made the post after Trump triumphantly returned to the White House on Monday and ripped off his face mask in front of the press, much to their disdain.

“Trump’s own AG says that COVID meets the statutory definition of a ‘biological agent’ and that intentionally passing it to others can constitute an act of terrorism,” Rangappa whined on Twitter: “BTW, I mean that literally. Trump’s own AG says that COVID meets the statutory definition of a ‘biological agent’ and that intentionally passing it to others can constitute an act of terrorism.”

