A new analysis outlines a startling, albeit unlikely, scenario: President Donald Trump could win reelection and Democrat Kamala Harris could be his vice president.

Writing for CNN, Robert Alexander and David B. Cohen presented the potential outcome to the Nov. 3 election, which could occur if there is an Electoral College tie between Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. In that contested election, the House of Representatives would vote to determine who the next president is.

The Senate, on the other hand, votes to select the vice president.

Democrats already control the House, and the possibility exists that they could take control of the Senate next month.

Each House delegation would get one vote, which is significant, because at the moment, 26 state delegations are controlled by Republicans. Democrats control 23 states and one is divided. Based on that, Trump would hold the advantage.

In the Senate, each member gets one vote to determine the vice president and a simple majority decides who wins.

As Alexander and Cohen wrote, there is, therefore, a chance that the next administration could be a two-party one.

Biden holds a 9-point lead in the RealClearPolitics national average.

Harris, currently a senator from California, and Vice President Mike Pence will square off Wednesday night for a debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

