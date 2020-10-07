https://thehill.com/homenews/media/519979-cnn-reporters-confrontation-with-raccoon-at-white-house-goes-viral

CNN’s Joe Johns went viral on Tuesday night after a confrontation with a raccoon on the White House lawn.

The network’s senior Washington correspondent can be seen in the video throwing what appeared to be a work bag at the animal while attempting to shoo it away.

“Frickin’ raccoons, man. God, again! This is the second time! Jesus … It always comes around right around when I’m about to go on TV … get!” a frustrated Johns said before growling at the raccoon.

Johns was praised on social media for how he handled the situation, with others saying the interaction encapsulated a tumultuous 2020.

Protector of the night.

The hero we deserve.

Joe. Johns. The raccoons never stood a chance. @joejohnscnn pic.twitter.com/ImyBjZXw42 — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) October 6, 2020

Joe Johns is a 2020 mood (and one of the best in the biz) https://t.co/C9rldzuUic — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) October 6, 2020

Oh my god. @joejohnscnn telling a raccoon to get lost is giving me life.

pic.twitter.com/Pa8GsUD4sZ — Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) October 6, 2020

This is what a consummate professional @joejohnscnn is. Seconds before his @NewDay live shot, he fends off a raccoon attack! Just another day in the nutty news cycle. #behindthescenes #whitehouseraccoon #wildlife pic.twitter.com/p13w3QICiD — Alisyn Camerota (@AlisynCamerota) October 6, 2020

Tuesday evening wasn’t the first time reporters have encountered raccoons on White House property. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid on Sept. 29 reported a raccoon had “attacked multiple news crews” on Sept. 29.

