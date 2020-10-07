https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/cnns-jake-tapper-tries-explain-away-kamalas-trainwreck-debate-performance-saying-woman-video/

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris squared off Wednesday night for the Vice Presidential debate at the University of Utah’s Kingsbury Hall.

Kamala Harris got crushed by Pence even though the debate moderator was a left-wing hack.

Pence methodically dismantled all of Kamala Harris’s lies.

Pence called out Kamala Harris for disproportionately prosecuting blacks for minor drug offenses compared to whites and Hispanics while she was the DA of San Francisco.

Pence zinged her after she falsely claimed Trump called Covid a hoax and destroyed her when she refused to admit Biden would pack the Supreme Court.

Kamala Harris was seething all night and couldn’t control her frustration as Pence knocked her off her game.

Harris kept rolling her eyes and shaking her head. Pence got to her and it showed.

Kamala Harris has gone the entire campaign season without having to answer one tough question from a real reporter and her performance tonight reflected that.

What we saw tonight is Kamala Harris actually being challenged and she completely crumbled without the protection of the fake news media.

CNN’s Jake Tapper tried to explain away Kamala’s trainwreck debate performance by saying she is a woman.

WATCH:

Jake Tapper is trying to explain away Kamala’s trainwreck performance by saying she is a woman pic.twitter.com/xPOe6FbnYm — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 8, 2020

