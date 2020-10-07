https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/07/cnns-joe-johns-facing-off-against-a-white-house-raccoon-is-the-best-thing-to-come-out-of-cnn-in-a-long-long-time-maybe-ever-video/

Our readers know we’re not exactly fans of CNN’s oeuvre. That said, this is pretty fantastic.

First, let’s set the stage. The White House raccoons ventured out again last night:

But they weren’t alone. CNN’s Joe Johns was there, too, and apparently the raccoons weren’t happy about it:

We don’t care who you are. That’s gold.

This is maybe the best content that CNN has ever produced — or will ever produce.

Make no mistake: it is glorious.

If every CNN show was like that, we might actually watch.

